Alagoas Governor Paulo Dantas decreed three days of mourning for those who perished.

"I have ordered the full mobilization of the state, with teams from the fire brigade and the entire health structure working to help," the governor added in a statement, according to Reuters.

On his X account, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the federal government was monitoring the situation and would support the state authorities in rescue and care for the victims.

MNA