Iran economy min. meets with OPEC Fund chief

During his meeting, Hemmati stated that organizing a workshop is essential to further introduce the OPEC Fund to the Iranian companies.

Stating that the participation of Iranian contractors in the fund's projects will be very effective, Hemmati said, adding, “We welcome the presence of the OPEC Fund's president and experts in Iran, and Iran will fulfill its obligations to the OPEC Fund."

The president of OPEC Fund, for his part, said that Iran is among the most valuable member countries of the OPEC Fund, and Iran's presence in this fund has multiplied Iran’s values.

Alkhalifa added that OPEC Fund will be one of the largest financial institutions in the future, noting that the fund is ready to accept technical and engineering services from Iranian companies.

