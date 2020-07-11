COVID-19 infects over 12.6mn people worldwide

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning (+4:30 GMT), 12,625,860 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 562,820 and recoveries amounting to 7,361,659.

With 3,291,786 cases and 136,671 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,804,338 infections and 70,524 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (822,603), followed by Russia (713,936), Peru (319,646), Chile (309,274), Spain (300,988), Mexico (289,174), the UK (288,133), Iran (252,720), South Africa (250,687), Pakistan (243,599), Italy (242,639), Saudi Arabia (226,486), and Turkey (210,965), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,650), Italy (34,938), Mexico (34,191), France (30,004), Spain (28,403), India (22,144), Iran (12,447), Peru (11,500) and Russia (11,500).

MR