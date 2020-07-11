  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 11, 2020, 9:49 AM

COVID-19 infects over 12.6mn people worldwide

COVID-19 infects over 12.6mn people worldwide

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The number of infections with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 12.6 million worldwide with the deaths exceeding 652,000 and recoveries over 7.3 million, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Saturday morning (+4:30 GMT), 12,625,860 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 562,820 and recoveries amounting to 7,361,659.

With 3,291,786 cases and 136,671 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,804,338 infections and 70,524 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (822,603), followed by Russia (713,936), Peru (319,646), Chile (309,274), Spain (300,988), Mexico (289,174), the UK (288,133), Iran (252,720), South Africa (250,687), Pakistan (243,599), Italy (242,639), Saudi Arabia (226,486), and Turkey (210,965), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (44,650), Italy (34,938), Mexico (34,191), France (30,004), Spain (28,403), India (22,144), Iran (12,447), Peru (11,500) and Russia (11,500).

MR

News Code 160771

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News