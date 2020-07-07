Iran, France able to boost bilateral cooperation

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ghasemi wrote, “I congratulated Jean-Castex on his appointment as the new French Prime Minister and wished him and his cabinet success in the early hours of this morning.”

He also noted that relations between Iran and France can undoubtedly be further developed in all the fields.

Ghasemi went on to say that in separate letters to other cabinet members he referred to current global issues including international peace and security, extremism and terrorism, the outbreak of COVID-19, and its impact on the world economy and emphasized on the need for constructive cooperation.

FA/IRN 83847962