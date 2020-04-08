'Iran, France talks amid COVID-19 battle sign of broad mutual interests'

“The extended dialogues between the two Iranian and French presidents, in a world entangled by different challenges, indicate the extend of the two sides’ common interest and understanding,” Ghasemi wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

He noted that such contacts could help to make the optimum use of efficient diplomacy in expanding bilateral interactions and joint efforts for the global peace and security.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emanuel Macron held a phone conversation on Monday and discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the current situation in the world, as well as the US’ illegal sanctions which have hampered some countries, including Iran’s, efforts in the battle against the disease.

During the conversation, Rouhani said, “all countries and governments should pay attention that they cannot overcome this sensitive condition without cooperating and taking advantage of experiences of each other.”

Battling coronavirus in sanctions condition is more difficult for the Islamic Republic of Iran than other countries, he said, adding, “despite illegal sanctions imposed against Iran, the US government has violated international rules and regulations. In the current situation, US also violates health protocols and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved in 2005.”

