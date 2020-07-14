Ghasemi felicitates France's National Day

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ghasemi congratulated the National Day of France to the people and government of the country.

“The relations between the two great nations of Iran and France have a long history which dates back to previous centuries,” he noted.

He went on to say that both sides have had various political, economic, cultural, educational, and public relations in the past years.

He further expressed hope that the two countries expand bilateral ties in order to contribute to global peace, security, and prosperity as well as combating terrorism and violence.

Bastille Day or 'la Fête Nationale' is the national day of France, which is celebrated on the 14th of July each year. The Bastille is a medieval fortress and prison in Paris. Many people in France associated it with the harsh rule of the Bourbon monarchy in the late 1700s. On July 14, 1789, troops stormed the Bastille. This was a pivotal event at the beginning of the French Revolution. Fête de la Fédération was held on July 14, 1790.

