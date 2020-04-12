Envoy voices sympathy with France over coronavirus victims

"Best wishes to the French people for Easter," Bahram Ghasemi wrote in a tweet.

"The French celebrate Easter as France and the world are fighting these days against a sinister guest; #Corona," he wrote.



"I expresses my condolences to the families of the virus victims and hail the dedication of the French medical staff," he added.

France is the fourth-worst effected country globally after the US, Italy and Spain with over 130,000 cases and 13,832 deaths as of Sunday. “A very high plateau seems to be forming,” said medical chief Jerome Salomon in his daily briefing on the status of the coronavirus.

MNA/