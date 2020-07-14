  1. Politics
Rouhani felicitates France's National Day to Macron

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the National Day of France to his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

In a message on Tuesday, the Iranian President hoped for further expansion of ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the French Republic.

He said that political and economic relations should be used to deepen friendship between the two nations.

Rouhani wished Macron health and success and the French people prosperity.

Bastille Day or 'la Fête nationale' is the national day of France, which is celebrated on the 14th of July each year. The Bastille is a medieval fortress and prison in Paris. Many people in France associated it with the harsh rule of the Bourbon monarchy in the late 1700s. On July 14, 1789, troops stormed the Bastille. This was a pivotal event at the beginning of the French Revolution. Fête de la Fédération was held on July 14, 1790. 

