Academic coop. main axes of Iran-Russia relations: ex-envoy

He made the remarks on Tuesday in the fifth meeting of the chancellors of top universities of Iran and Russia which was held virtually at the University of Tehran with the participation of some political, cultural, and scientific officials of the two countries.

Stating that five years have passed since the establishment of the Union of Iranian and Russian Universities, Sanaie said that academic cooperation is one of the main axes of Iran-Russia relations.

These Inter-university relations are inherently important and help two countries to understand each other better, he added.

Coronavirus provided an opportunity for two countries to strengthen their communication virtually too, Sanaie said.

Since 2015, four meetings have been held in the University of Tehran and State University of Moscow that the results of which have been signing a Memorandum of Understanding of establishing the Union of Iranian and Russain Universities and Permanent Secretariats of the Union of Iranian and Russian Universities.

The key feature of these meetings is signing and publishing four joint statements focusing on deepening and expanding Iran-Russia academic relations as well as dozens of cooperation documents between Iranian and Russian universities in the fields of teaching Persian and Russian languages, Mathematics, Aerospace engineering, and Medical Sciences.

The mentioned features are aiming at achieving cooperation in resolving the challenges of the countries and using the capabilities of both sides to develop science.

