Jul 7, 2020, 9:16 PM

Iran produces COVID-19 drug from plant material

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Director of the University of Tehran Science & Technology Park said that one of its affiliated companies has produced a drug to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Abbas Zarei made the remarks on Tuesday, saying that one of the companies in the University of Tehran Science & Technology Park has produced a drug from plant material that prevents COVID-19 infection.

“After the spread of Coronavirus, Knowledge-based companies in the Park begun working in the fields of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and post-coronavirus. They have managed to produce 80,000 masks per day along with disinfectants, diagnostic kits, and ventilators in collaboration with Tehran University of Medical Sciences,” he added.

