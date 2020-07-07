Iran produces COVID-19 drug from plant material

Abbas Zarei made the remarks on Tuesday, saying that one of the companies in the University of Tehran Science & Technology Park has produced a drug from plant material that prevents COVID-19 infection.

“After the spread of Coronavirus, Knowledge-based companies in the Park begun working in the fields of prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and post-coronavirus. They have managed to produce 80,000 masks per day along with disinfectants, diagnostic kits, and ventilators in collaboration with Tehran University of Medical Sciences,” he added.

