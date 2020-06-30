  1. Iran
Five COVID-19 human vaccines to be unveiled: VP Sattari

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – The Vise President for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari announced that two human vaccines for treating the novel coronavirus are ready to be unveiled and three other ones will be ready by the end of the current year (March 2021).

Vise President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari made the remarks on Tuesday, over Iran’s current status in producing COVID-19 vaccines.

Sattari announced that today we have inked three contracts with knowledge-based firms and three contracts with research institutes in the field of COVID-19 vaccines and hopefully we have achieved some significant improvement.

He went on to announce that two human vaccines are ready to unveil and the 3 other ones will be ready to do so by the end of the year.

