Five COVID-19 human vaccines to be unveiled: VP Sattari

Vise President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari made the remarks on Tuesday, over Iran’s current status in producing COVID-19 vaccines.

Sattari announced that today we have inked three contracts with knowledge-based firms and three contracts with research institutes in the field of COVID-19 vaccines and hopefully we have achieved some significant improvement.

He went on to announce that two human vaccines are ready to unveil and the 3 other ones will be ready to do so by the end of the year.

