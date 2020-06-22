Glargine insulin injection pen production line inaugurated in Iran

The production line was launched through video conference in the presence of Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration [IFDA] Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz.

Shanehsaz was the first speaker in the inaugural ceremony of “Glargine Insulin Injection Pen’ production line who added, “this precious pharmaceutical product was produced in the country about one month ago and hit the consumer market which was highly welcomed by physicians and patients.”

This drug is a biotechnological product which has saved about $20 million currency for the country, he said, adding, “production of this drug is an honor for the health system and also the pharmaceutical industry of the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shanehsaz pointed to the key role of knowledge-based companies in the production of the drug and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, suitable ways have been paved for export of this strategic product to the regional market.”

