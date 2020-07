Iran is one of the leading countries in Asia in the field of FinTech, said Sattari on Sunday in the meeting of start-up managing directors, adding that however, in the early days of their activity, there was a lot of opposition.

He called the change of attitude as the most important factor for the development of the technology ecosystem and innovation in industry that helped FinTech to find their rightful place in the country's banking system.

ZZ/4971912