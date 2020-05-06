Health ministry agrees with exports of extra anti-coronavirus products

In this meeting, the ministry also presented its report on taken anti-coronavirus measures in Iran.

During the meeting, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued the necessary orders for the supply and storage of medical equipment and exports of items in excess of the country's needs.

Iranian knowledge-based companies have produced a lot of equipment for treating coronavirus, and Iran is able to export them to other countries.

Producing ICU and the CCU equipment, CT-scan machines, coronavirus diagnostic kits, disinfectants, and 6 million masks a day are among the outstanding measures taken by knowledge-based firms.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari announced on May 2 that if the Ministry of Health issues the permit to export the equipment, Iran can export medical equipment in the field of treating coronavirus to other countries.

“As Iran has progressed in flattening the COVID19 curve, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif promised to supply all countries in need with COVID19-related devices and equipment,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, with the hashtag #StrongerTogether.

