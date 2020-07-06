'Leader's letter sign of Iran's strategical support'

Esmaeil Rezvan expressed his gratitude for Ayatollah Khamenei's letter to Ismail Haniyeh saying that "Palestinians will continue their resistance till the failure of the Zionists' annexation plan."

He noted that political, military, and material support of the Islamic Republic of Iran will have a direct influence on Palestine's resistance against the occupiers.

The supportive stance of Iran has made the Palestinians believe that the future is theirs, he added.

Rezvan assured that the annexation plan will not be implemented.

As Al MayadeenTV reported, the Ayatollah Khamenei in this letter underlined that the Islamic Republic will do its best to defend the rights of Palestinians against the occupying Zionists.

“The Islamic Republic, as before, does not stint on any effort to support the oppressed Palestinian people, redress their rights, and also fight off the bogus and usurping Zionist regime’s evil,” the Leader noted.

Iran stays true to the cause in line with its religious and humanitarian duty and also in keeping with the value-based principles of its Islamic Revolution, the letter noted.

The resistance’s struggle, the Leader said, has “caused weakness and frustration for them (the US and Israel), and has, on the other hand, awarded esteem and pride to the Muslim nation.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also hoped that alertness, unity, and integrity among the Palestinian people and factions proves effective in negating the enemy’s “sinister plans” and invites “divine victory.”

