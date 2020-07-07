Hamas appreciates Iran Leader’s support for Palestine

Hamas appreciates Iran’s stance which shows Tehran’s full understanding of the issue of Palestine and its persistent support for the country, Ismail Rizwan said on Tuesday.

The remarks come after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution sent a letter to the head of Hamas Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh, voicing Iran’s strong support for Palestine.

“This shows that we are not alone in the region in confrontation with the Zionist regime and US projects,” Rizwan said.

The Leader’s letter, which has been issued under current sensitive conditions of Palestine, shows that despite all sanctions, Iran will not withdraw from backing the Palestinian nation and the Resistance, he added while speaking to IRNA.

He went on to say that Hamas will continue its efforts ‘with all might’ till the elimination of the so-called ‘Deal of Century’ and foiling the annexation plan.

Rizwan also said that Iran’s support for Palestine causes ‘fear and confusion’ in the Israeli regime.

