  1. Politics
Jul 7, 2020, 12:11 PM

Hamas appreciates Iran Leader’s support for Palestine

Hamas appreciates Iran Leader’s support for Palestine

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – A senior member of Hamas has expressed the Resistance force’s appreciation for the recent letter of Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas appreciates Iran’s stance which shows Tehran’s full understanding of the issue of Palestine and its persistent support for the country, Ismail Rizwan said on Tuesday.

The remarks come after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution sent a letter to the head of Hamas Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh, voicing Iran’s strong support for Palestine.

“This shows that we are not alone in the region in confrontation with the Zionist regime and US projects,” Rizwan said.

The Leader’s letter, which has been issued under current sensitive conditions of Palestine, shows that despite all sanctions, Iran will not withdraw from backing the Palestinian nation and the Resistance, he added while speaking to IRNA.

He went on to say that Hamas will continue its efforts ‘with all might’ till the elimination of the so-called ‘Deal of Century’ and foiling the annexation plan.

Rizwan also said that Iran’s support for Palestine causes ‘fear and confusion’ in the Israeli regime.

MAH/IRN 83847114

News Code 160663

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News