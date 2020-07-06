Abbas conditionally agrees to negotiate with Israeli regime

President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the latest political developments in the region in a phone call, particularly Israel regime's plans to annex occupied Palestinian territory, Anadolu reported.

He thanked Germany for supporting international law and UN resolutions, especially with regard to the annexation of occupied territories by force.

Abbas also congratulated Merkel on the assumption of her country to the presidency of the European Union and the UN Security Council, expressing hope that this would contribute to achieving stability and support for international law and international legality.

He said that he is ready for negotiations with Israel regime on the basis of United Nations resolutions and under the auspices of the international Quartet.

Established in 2002, the Middle East Quartet consists of the US, Russia, the European Union and the UN.

Its mandate is to help mediate so-called Middle East peace negotiations and to support Palestinian economic development and institution-building in preparation for eventual statehood, according to the UN.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

ZZ/4967372