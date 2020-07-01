  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2020, 3:29 PM

British PM says Tel Aviv's annexation plan 'violation of intl. law'

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Zionist regime not to annex West Bank, warning that the United Kingdom views this move as a violation of international law, which will not be accepted by London.

"Annexation would represent a violation of international law. It would also be a gift to those who want to perpetuate the old stories about Israel," wrote Johnson in a note to Yedioth Ahronoth, a national daily newspaper published in Tel Aviv.

"I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead. If it does, the UK will not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties," he added.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

