West Bank annexation theft of Palestinian land: Iran embassy

In a Sunday tweet, Iran embassy in Japan described the Zionist regime as "an insatiable occupier" that not only robs and looted Palestinian land, but also grossly violates international law and human rights too.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

