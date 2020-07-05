  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 5, 2020, 5:00 PM

West Bank annexation theft of Palestinian land: Iran embassy

West Bank annexation theft of Palestinian land: Iran embassy

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranian embassy in Japan in its Twitter account wrote that the annexation of the West Bank by the Israeli regime is theft of Palestinian land.

In a Sunday tweet, Iran embassy in Japan described the Zionist regime as "an insatiable occupier" that not only robs and looted Palestinian land, but also grossly violates international law and human rights too.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

ZZ/IRN83844677

News Code 160568

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News