West Bank annexation to end National Authority: Hamas

Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, Member of the political bureau of Hamas said that the implementation of the annexation plan of West Bank will lead effectively to end the Palestinian National Authority, according to Alquds newspaper.

The implementation of this plan will turn the West Bank into seven separate areas, he added.

Hamas is ready to make every effort at all levels to fight the annexation plan, Marzook said.

Referring to the process of compromise with the Zionist regime, he said that the Oslo Accords have no longer any value for Palestinian people.

The Palestinian National Authority should refuse any negotiation with the occupiers or the US government, forcing them to comply with past agreements and abandon anti-Palestinian plans, he added.

Marzook went on to say that the Arab countries, which are eager to normalize relations with the Zionist regime, want to use this regime as a means to get closer to the United States to ensure the survival of their government.

The Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

ZZ/4966928