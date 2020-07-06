Iran always defends unity, resistance of Palestinians

Hamid Reza Dehghani Poudeh made the remarks on Monday at a discussion panel held at the initiative taken by the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations through video conference on the consequences of the Annexation Plan of the West Bank to the territories occupied by the Zionist regime.

“We first consider Palestine and the West Bank ‘an occupied territory’ and according to the rules of the International Law, the occupied lands and territories have special rights and the domination of occupier is inherently responsible for its consequences,” he stated.

Under the International Law, occupier has no right to build settlements in the occupied lands and territories, he said, adding, “in addition, occupier has no right to expel people and destroy their homes and property, he criticized.

During its vicious and evil life, Zionist regime has done all the aforementioned rules and this is a war crime, Dehghani added.

He once again stated that Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and defended the unity and resistance of Palestinians and will stand by it wholeheartedly.

