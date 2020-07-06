Iran registers 2,613 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Speaking in her daily briefing on Monday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 1,468 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

The total number of infections in the country is standing at 243,051, she said.

She also added that 160 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 11,731.

Lari noted that 3,201 patients are also in critical condition.

The number of patients beating the disease has now reached 204,083, she added.

The spokesman noted that over 1.82 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Kermanshah, Kordestan, Ilam, East and West Azarbaijans, Khorasan Razavi are considered as red zones, adding that Golestan, Yazd, Kerman, Alborz, Hamedan and Sistan and Baluchestan are becoming alerting.

MR