Indonesia denounces Israeli regime’s annexation plan

"President Joko Widodo fully supports our firm stance against the Deal of the Century, including the annexation of the West Bank by Israel," Mardani Ali Sera, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Parliamentary Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP), told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Mardani said the rejection was issued in a joint statement between Indonesia’s House and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during a previous meeting.

However, he admitted that he had been pressured by the US, while Marsudi continued to oppose the so-called peace plan.

Mardani added that they will continue to work together to mobilize support from the international community to oppose the plan.

Last week, Indonesia’s House of Representatives initiated a joint statement of parliamentarians around the world to reject Israel's annexation of the Palestinian territories.

The statement was supported by more than 200 MPs from 34 countries and was launched to coincide with World Parliament Day.

This initiative reflects the leadership of the Indonesian Parliament in mobilizing global parliamentary support for the Palestinian cause.

Mardani also proposed establishing a special unit under the Foreign Ministry to encourage Palestinian independence.

He said the institution would be tasked with carrying out a special diplomacy function to realize an independent Palestine. “There needs to be a special institution that has the role of mobilizing the international community’s support to realize Palestinian independence, and if necessary, we can invite the community to this institution.”

