AEOI to build a shed with more advanced equipment in Natanz

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi made the remarks on Sunday and added, “Necessary decisions have been adopted for rebuilding the damaged shed of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Nuclear Complex in Natanz so that a larger shed with most modern equipment will be constructed at the nuclear site.”

He pointed to the incident that occurred in Natanz Nuclear Site on Thu. and measures are taken by the Organization after the incident and added, “we first learned that, fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the incident but financial damages incurred to the site due to incident were considerable.”

As secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced earlier, security officials now know the main cause of the incident but they prefer not to talk about the cause of incident due to security considerations, Kamalvandi continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the specifications of the shed which incident occurred in it and added, “preliminaries for the construction of the shed started in 2013. Construction operation of the shed was on the verge of the completion in 2015 but it was halted due to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”

The shed was to produce more samples of advanced centrifugal machines at this shed, he said, adding, “after the US exit from JCPOA in May 2018 and order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution to AEOI to pave suitable ways for producing 190,000 SWU (Separative Work Unit) under JCPOA, the shed was inaugurated exactly two days after the order of the Leader on June 6, 2018.”

Around 2:00 o'clock on Thursday, an incident occurred in an under-construction shed in Natanz Nuclear Facility, as a result of which material damage was caused but there were no casualties.

