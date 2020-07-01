Mehr news CEO underlines role of media in resolving country's problems

"It is a must to change the view towards domestic media," he said, "Some regard media as a tool to rule the country while the duty of the media is supporting the country's officials in finding proper solutions for the current problems."

"It is vital to prepare a plan for reaching this purpose," he said, "Media's duty is above covering news and events."

Shojaeian named Mehr news as a revolutionary agency, the main goal of which is overcoming social and cultural difficulties.

He also underscored the significance of synergic cooperation among various Iranian bodies and media in resolving the problems.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the CEO informed that Mehr news is to establish 'Mehr Creativity School' in a bid to educate creative, revolutionary, and expert workforce for Iranian media.

HJ/4963109