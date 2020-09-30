  1. Politics
MNA seeking to resolve problems with new approach: CEO

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency’s CEO Mohammad Shojaeian said that the agency seeks to solve problems of the country, especially those in cultural and social fields, using a new approach.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with the Leader’s representative in Alborz province.  

He said that the agency has put innovation top on its agenda and aims to create a major change in the media sector with the help of its committed personnel.

Shojaeian named provincial offices of the agency as a competitive advantage, saying that the outlet has defined a structure for provincial issues and will use the capacities to boost the activities.

The agency will try to address the problems in provinces using such capacity, he added.

