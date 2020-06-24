Israeli regime continues aggression against multiple areas of Syria

Syria's official news agency SANA, citing a military source, announced late on Tuesday that the Israel missiles had violated the air space over the skies of the southernmost Syrian province of Suwayda, the eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr and the central province of Homs.

SANA said the attacks occurred simultaneously as “several hostile missiles” were fired at Syrian army positions, with one on a military outpost in Kabajib in the west of Dayr al-Zawr and the other in the vicinity of the town of Sukhnah in Homs.

The news agency said the Syrian air defenses successfully repelled the aggression but a third Israeli strike targeted a military site in the town of Salkhad in Suwayda Province, leaving two soldiers dead and four injured in addition to material damage, according to PressTV.

The news came a few hours after the Syrian air defense units managed to intercept an unknown drone attack over the city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast.

The unmanned aircraft had reportedly made an unsuccessful attempt to hit a Russian airbase in the region.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories which many view as knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in country.

Israel has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since militancy erupted in Syria nine years ago.

Syrian government forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. The government and allied forces are currently busy fighting last bastions of militants in the northwestern province of Idlib and areas in the neighboring Aleppo province.

The large-scale government offensive in Idlib has caused increasing friction with neighboring Turkey as Ankara insists that Syria and its main ally Russia are violating the terms of a ceasefire agreement reached in Russia in September.

MAH/PR