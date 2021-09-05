Iran parliamentary delegation to depart for Vienna

Headed by Ahmad Naderi, the Iranian parliamentary delegation will travel to the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union summit, said Nezam Al-Din Mousavi on Sunday.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organization of national parliaments. Its primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members; other initiatives include advancing gender parity among legislatures, empowering youth participation in politics, and sustainable development.

