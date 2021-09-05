  1. Politics
Sep 5, 2021, 2:28 PM

Iran parliamentary delegation to depart for Vienna

Iran parliamentary delegation to depart for Vienna

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The spokesman of the presiding board of the Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi announced that a parliamentary delegation will attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) summit in Vienna.

Headed by Ahmad Naderi, the Iranian parliamentary delegation will travel to the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday to participate in the Inter-Parliamentary Union summit, said Nezam Al-Din Mousavi on Sunday.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is an international organization of national parliaments. Its primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members; other initiatives include advancing gender parity among legislatures, empowering youth participation in politics, and sustainable development.

ZZ/FNA14000614000387

News Code 178262
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178262/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News