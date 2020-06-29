Jordan once again states its opposition to West Bank annexation plan

The Jordanian government has once again stated its opposition to the Zionist regime's plan to annex part of the West Bank to the occupied territories, Elnashra reported.

According to the report, some Israeli sources said that Jordan had conveyed its message to the Zionist regime through some parties, including the Mossad director, who had recently met with the Jordanian king.

The King of Jordan has sent similar messages to European and American parties and warned them about the consequences of the annexation plan.

Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

FA/ 4961494