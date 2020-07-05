Iran to export face-mask production equipment to 4 countries

Reza Faridi Majidi made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with Mehr news agency and added, “with producing nanofiber face-mask production devices and selling it to producers, production volume of nanofiber face masks in the country will hit 10fold soon, showing a considerable hike.”

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, effective steps were taken in the company to meet the demand of country in the field of nanofiber face mask, he said, adding, “in addition, we used nanofibers face-mask production devices that had been manufactured at this company.”

He pointed to the considerable hike in production of face mask at the company, and added, “the daily face-mask production volume of the company has hit between 30,000 and 40,000 since a month ago.”

In response to a question on mandatory use of face mask in the public places and/or administrative centers, Faridi stated, “presently, production of face mask in the country has increased and there is no need to ramp up production volume of this company.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the high capacity of the company in producing face masks in a way that the company is able to produce 80,000 face masks daily.

He pointed to the nanofiber face mask and said, “these masks enjoy high quality than ordinary face masks, so that nanofiber face masks have highly been welcomed by customers.”

Nanofiber face masks are used at hospitals and medical centers as well, he emphasized.

Turning to the production of nanofiber devices, he added, “before the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, we had exported the nanofiber devices. During the outbreak of the pandemic, we used two to three devices for production of face masks in the country which had been readied for exporting to other countries.”

Currently, “we have mass produced nanofiber devices for selling, so some of the manufactured nanofiber devices will be offered within the next month.”

