Face mask export banned:official

Some reports suggest that Jamshid Gulpoor, an official of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and the secretary of the working group against COVID-19, has announced that "As some provinces of the country are in the red condition and government has necessitated wearing face masks in public places, the face mask export to foreign countries has been banned."

“The face mask production meets the current needs of the country,” said the official, adding that we spare no effort to support firms producing face masks by supplying them with sufficient raw materials.

Earlier, on Jun. 30 Ali Akbar Shamani an official in charge of IRICA had been announced the removal of bans on the export of serology kits, medial overalls, and surgical gowns, face shields, and N95 face masks.

