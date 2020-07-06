  1. Iran
Jul 6, 2020, 2:19 PM

Face mask export banned:official

Face mask export banned:official

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) –Regarding the red condition of some provinces in Iran due to COVID-19, the exporting of face masks to other countries has been banned, said the secretary of the working group against coronavirus.

Some reports suggest that Jamshid Gulpoor, an official of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and the secretary of the working group against COVID-19, has announced that "As some provinces of the country are in the red condition and government has necessitated wearing face masks in public places, the face mask export to foreign countries has been banned."

“The face mask production meets the current needs of the country,” said the official, adding that we spare no effort to support firms producing face masks by supplying them with sufficient raw materials. 

Earlier, on Jun. 30 Ali Akbar Shamani an official in charge of IRICA had been announced the removal of bans on the export of serology kits, medial overalls, and surgical gowns, face shields, and N95 face masks.

RHM/4967005

News Code 160609

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News