Knowledge-based firms showcase latest products in “Coronatech 2020” expo

At the initiative taken by the Vie-Presidency for Science and Technology, the exhibition of “Coronatech 2020” kicked off its work at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds today.

Accordingly, knowledge-based companies and startups displayed their latest achievements at the exhibition of “Coronatech 2020” in the group of medical equipment, coronavirus diagnostic kits, raw materials of producing face masks, personal protection products, disinfectants [consumables and equipment] in the fight against COVID-19.

Companies producing homegrown coronavirus diagnostic kit, COVID-19, also participated in this exhibition.

This exhibition of “Coronatech 2020” will run for three days.

