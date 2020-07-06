Israeli regime launches new spy satellite Ofek 16

The Israeli regime has launched a new spy satellite that would provide surveillance for its military intelligence, Aljazeera reported.

In a statement on Monday, the regime's Ministry of War and Israel Aerospace Industries said “Ofek 16” was shot into space at 4 am local time [01:00 GMT].

The "electro-optical reconnaissance satellite ... will undergo a series of tests," it added.

There were no further details on the satellite's mission, but the regime's public radio said it would be used to monitor the nuclear activities of regional rival Iran. Tehran denies its nuclear program has any military dimension.

MNA/PR