Noor-1 satellite changed balance of power: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

Referring to the successful launch of the Noor-1 satellite by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as an example of intelligent design and planning with reliable scientific, technical and practical support, Major General Mohammad Bagheri noted, “We thank God that during the outbreak of COVID-19, the successful launch of the Noor-1 satellite indicated the sense of responsibility of the armed forces both in the fight against the coronavirus and increasing the country’s capacity by having a presence in space.”

He further described the power displayed by the domestically-built Noor-1 satellite as a driving force for changing the balance of power in favor of the Iranian people and emphasized, "This great historical achievement, which brought a massive intelligence defeat and a disgrace to the enemies of the Revolution, especially the terrorist regime of the United States, indicated that in a reverse equation, it is the Iranians that force the US to retreat during their extensive sanctions and unfair economic war. Iran’s leap in the field of space technology has brought them anger and pain.”

Noor-1 (Light) satellite was placed into the orbit 425 kilometers above Earth’s surface.

The Noor-1 is Iran’s first multi-purpose satellite with application in the defense industry among other areas. It was launched by Qassed, the country’s first three-stage satellite launcher.

MNA/ 4921193