Iran’s AUT, Oman's unis. to expand scientific coop.

The Chancellor of AUT Ahmad Motamedi held talks with the Omani Ambassador to Tehran Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini on development of academic and scientific cooperation.

During the meeting, Motamedi said that Amirkabir University of Technology is one of the oldest universities in the country and one of the top universities in the country in terms of international ranking, research and technology.

Currently, the university has close ties with universities in Iraq, Syria and neighboring countries in northern Iran, he added.

Recently, good relations have been established between Iran and Oman, he said, adding, "We hope that our scientific, educational and technological relations with the universities of Oman will gradually increase."

Omani ambassador, for his part, said that his country plans to strengthen its relations with Iran in various fields.

He expressed hope that the relations between the universities of the two countries will develop more than before.

