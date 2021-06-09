Iran blasts restrictions on non-military activities in space

The Iranian Space Agency attended the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in Vienna and read out a statement on the third day of the session.

In its statement, the Iranian Space Agency called for amending the rules and regulations relating to Geosynchronous orbit and criticized the First come and First serve and Use it or Lost it ideas.

Iran also criticized the British proposal on responsible behavior in space and also stressed the need for decision-making and legal documents based on multilateralism and within the framework of international organizations.

The Iranian Space Agency also criticized the NASA Artemis program and called for preventing an arms race in space. It also stressed peaceful activities in space while it called on international bodies to ease restrictions on activities in space.

The statement also lambasted the sanctions against its non-military entities which are operating in the space field and called for its legitimate rights to operate peacefully in space.

Stressing the need for small satellites for emerging space actors and protesting against any legal and technical restrictive practices against the activities of developing countries in the field of small satellites were other issues that Iran's statement objected to.

