There is potential for Iran-China's aerospace coop.: envoy

In a Monday tweet, Keshavarz-Zadeh wrote, "By launching BeiDou-3 satellite the international coverage and navigation system of the Chinese company was finalized and it put an end to US' Global Positioning System (GPS) monopoly."

"Elite Iranian aerospace students in China can be a bridge between the two countries in this field," he added.

There are currently more than 2,000 Iranian students studying in China, some of them are studying in aerospace field.

China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System officially became operational last week.

