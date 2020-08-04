  1. Technology
There is potential for Iran-China's aerospace coop.: envoy

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) –In reaction to the launch of latest Chinese satellite into space, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said that there is a lot of potential for aerospace cooperation with China.

In a Monday tweet, Keshavarz-Zadeh wrote, "By launching BeiDou-3 satellite the international coverage and navigation system of the Chinese company was finalized and it put an end to US' Global Positioning System (GPS) monopoly."

"Elite Iranian aerospace students in China can be a bridge between the two countries in this field," he added.

There are currently more than 2,000 Iranian students studying in China, some of them are studying in aerospace field.

China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System officially became operational last week.

