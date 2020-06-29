Iran says to continue ties with Venezuela despite US bullying

“Iran and Venezuela hold longstanding relations; such ties are normal and official and are not against the interests of any country,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly presser on Monday.

“The US and some other countries are against such amicable ties, but it is none of their concern,” he said, adding, “Tehran and Caracas are seeking to continue their cooperation on different levels.”

The spokesman noted that talks are underway to hold a joint session between Iranian and Venezuelan officials in line with the plans to broaden the mutual economic ties.

Iran delivered a food cargo to Venezuela last week in defiance of the United States' sanctions targeting both nations.

The Embassy described the supplying process as “another success in the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.”

Last month, five Iranian tankers also berthed at Venezuelan ports, supplying 1.5 million barrels of fuel to the country as well as refinery equipment aimed at kick-starting its refining operations that have been hit hard by the United States’ unilateral and illegal sanctions.

