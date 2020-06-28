  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2020, 8:00 PM

Japan seeking to use military force in Middle East waters: report

Japan seeking to use military force in Middle East waters: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – A Japanese media outlet says Tokyo has come to believe that using military force to protect cargo ships in Middle East waters is not contradictory to Article 9 of the country’s constitution.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, the government's opinion is that should a Japanese commercial vessel be attacked by a third party vessel while there is a Japanese patrol ship in the immediate vicinity, the latter's use of force would not be in violation of the constitution's Article 9, dubbed "peaceful" and prohibiting Tokyo from using force for settling international conflicts, Sputnik News reported.

Last June, a tanker of a Japanese subsidiary was attacked in the Middle Eastern waters, which prompted Tokyo to revisit the ninth article and consider sending escort patrol ships.

Japanese warships are still prohibited from using force to protect foreign vessels under any circumstances or protect their own commercial ships if the attack occurred at distance.

Throughout January and February, Japan sent a destroyer and Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft to patrol an area covering the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while omitting the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/PR

News Code 160295

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News