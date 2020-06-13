Iran to use capsule hotels as accommodation for tourists

The capsule hotels are imported by the Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran and are to be distributed across Iranian provinces to be used by tourists.

As reported, in the first phase of their use, 200 capsules are to be distributed in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz and Tabriz as transient accommodations for tourists.

Capsule hotels or Pod hotels are a type of hotel developed in Japan that features many small bed-sized rooms known as capsules. Capsule hotels provide cheap, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by more conventional hotels.

The first capsule hotel in the world opened in 1979 and was the Capsule Inn Osaka, located in Japan.

