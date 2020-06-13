Iranian envoy holds webinar with Iranian students in Japan amid pandemic

In this meeting, Iranian students, university lecturers and researchers elaborated on their problems especially in the current coronavirus condition. They also discussed some points regarding their educational and scientific status and submitted constructive proposals in this regard.

While expounding on the measures taken by the embassy in the field of disseminating timely information on the necessary healthcare services caused by the outbreak of the pandemic as well as presenting consular-specialized services with the prediction of development of online services to the Iranian community, Rahmani Movahhed called on university students and lecturers to boost their relationship with the scientific and consular division of the embassy.

Considering the high welcome of Iranian students and professors, it was agreed that the next session will be held in cooperation with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Japan and in the presence of officials of Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology in near future in order to raise issues of mutual concerns.

