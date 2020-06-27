Iran to resume flights to Turkey in near future: official

He made the remarks on Saturday, noting, “Resuming foreign flights will be in accordance with the restrictions imposed by countries based on their health status and future decisions.”

“The request to resume flights will be answered considering the health status of the two countries,” he said.

Emphasizing on observing health protocols, he added, “Iran and Turkey will resume their flights in the near future.”

According to Jafarzadeh, Turkey seeks to resume Tehran-Istanbul flights, and accordingly, domestic airlines can gradually obtain permission from the Civil Aviation Organization in this regard.

We went on to say that observing health protocols are required in continuing foreign flight and necessary licenses will be issued by the Health Ministry.

