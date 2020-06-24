'We must stand against US bullying behavior, excessive demands': Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks on Wed. after receiving credentials of Han Sung-joo new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, Rouhani pointed to the amicable and friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and North Korea since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and expressed hope that ties between Iran and North Korea will be strengthened at the efforts of officials of the two countries.

Rouhani called the US President Trump as a ‘common enemy’ of the two countries and added, “US politicians and statesmen have always imposed sanctions and tyranny against the governments and nations including Islamic Republic of Iran and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

In the current situation, the two countries should resist against the bullying behavior and excessive demands of the United States, Rouhani emphasized.

For his part, the new North Korean ambassador pointed to the necessity of making effort in line with developing and broadening ties between the two countries and added, “dealing with the US’s excessive demands and domination is the common point in relations between the two countries.”

