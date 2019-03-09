Iran ready to deepen, enhance ties with Myanmar: pres. Rouhani

Speaking with the new ambassador of Myanmar to Tehran on Saturday while receiving his letter of credential, Hassan Rouhani stressed, “we hope that efforts of the government in Myanmar can bring stability and security to the country and we are ready to cooperate with this country in this field.”

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed hope that peace and stability will return to Myanmar, adding, “we hope that Rohingya Muslims, who had no choice but to emigrate, can return to their country as fast and as safe as possible”.

“Stability and security in a country is possible through cooperation among all ethnic groups in that country,” he said.

President Rouhani also referred to the good potentials for development of relations between the two countries, adding, “I hope that we can take advantage of these potentials for the sake of stronger relations”.

He continued, “the two countries can cooperate in different fields, such as technical and engineering services, investment, and tourism”.

For his part, the new ambassador of Myanmar to Tehran said, “Myanmar and Iran have very friendly relations and there are many potentials for cooperation in different fields such as investment, trade, tourism, oil and gas, and agriculture.”

“The government in Myanmar is doing whatever it can for the refugees to return to the country,” he said.

MA/PR