Tehran-Warsaw amicable ties should deepen in all fields of mutual interest

In recent years, relations between the two countries have always been good and developing and it is hoped that longstanding ties between Iran and Poland will further develop.

He made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Poland to Tehran Maciej Fałkowski while receiving his letter of credential and added, “Iran has always shown its respect towards the people of Poland in extremely critical historical points”.

“The two nations have had close, friendly relations with each other for centuries and we are willing to develop these ties in all fields of mutual interest,” he said.

President Rouhani continued, “the two countries are determined today to strengthen their friendly ties”.

He also said that the two countries have many opportunities to develop economic, scientific and cultural relations.

For his part, new Ambassador of Poland to Tehran Maciej Fałkowski said, “the long-standing relations between Tehran and Warsaw have been standing for nearly 500 years based on mutual respect and friendship”.

He reiterated, “our bilateral relations are recorded in the history and Iran’s helping Polish war refugees is unforgettable”.

He also went on to refer to Iran’s effective role in establishment of peace and security in the region and international level and underscored Warsaw’s cooperation with Tehran and the international community in this regard.

MA/president.ir