FM Zarif bids farewell to outgoing Indonesian envoy

Outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Iran Octavino Alimudin met with and bid farewell to Zarif at the end of his diplomatic mission in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.
Octavino Alimudin had submitted his credential to FM Zarif in 2016.
ZZ/4945548
TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday received Indonesian Ambassador Octavino Alimudin at the end of his missions.
Outgoing Indonesian Ambassador to Iran Octavino Alimudin met with and bid farewell to Zarif at the end of his diplomatic mission in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.
Octavino Alimudin had submitted his credential to FM Zarif in 2016.
ZZ/4945548
Your Comment