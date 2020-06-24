Fighting against terrorism requires global action: FM spox

In a reaction to a recent armed conflict near Iran-Turkey border, Mousavi stated, “according to the Turkish media reports, an armed conflict erupted between elements of terrorist groups and Turkish military forces near joint Iranian and Turkish borders on Tue., in which, two Turkish border guards were injured.”

According to the informed sources, one of these border guards died of his injuries, he continued.

Based on the border guard of West Azarbaijan province, a mortar shell hit the land and territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a result of this conflict, he said, adding, “fortunately, it did not cause any casualties, so, various aspects of the incident are being investigated by border officials of the two countries of Iran and Turkey.”

While expressing deep regret and sympathy with victims of the incident, Mousavi condemned the transit of terrorist elements between the two countries and terrorists’ attack to the border guards and military forces which led to their martyrdom in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey.

“As we have stated for many times, fighting against terrorism requires global move and it is necessary that all countries be committed to it. as long as some countries continue to support these terrorists, we will, unfortunately, witness their crimes,” Mousavi added.

MA/4957847