IAEA Board of Governors approves anti-Iran resolution

The resolution was passed on a meeting by the representatives of the 35-nation Board of Governors on Friday, diplomats attending the meeting said.

Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account, "The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency. #Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counter productive."

Following the US' lead, France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), submitted the draft to the IAEA Board of Governors calling on Iran to allow access to the sites.

The text of the resolution says the board “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and satisfy the Agency’s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the Agency.”

Reacting to the proposed draft, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Thursday on the IAEA against adopting the draft, saying that such a resolution will ruin chances for a “possible agreeable solution.”

“BoG should not allow JCPOA enemies to jeopardize Iran’s supreme interests. E3 should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties,” Zarif tweeted late Thursday.

Iran says such a resolution is based on anti-Iran allegations raised by the Israeli regime and serves American goals.

Succumbing to Washington’s pressure, the three European countries have so far failed to honor their commitments under the nuclear agreement and offset the impacts of US sanctions, which were re-imposed on Iran following the US' withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

