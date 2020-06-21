There is no difference between Europe, US: Amir-Abdollahian

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, "The three European countries (Britain, France and Germany) must apologize to the Iranian people for not playing any effective deterrent role in the face of unilateral US sanctions and its withdrawal from JCPOA."

"They just said useless words and showed the true nature of weak Europe in the contemporary world," he added.

"The anti-Iranian action of the three European countries in the International Atomic Energy Agency once again showed that there is no difference between the behavior of Europe and the United States, and some European countries are the main agents of the United States," he stressed.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that Tehran expects Europe to behave constructively and not allow the US to behave in a humiliating manner towards them.

On Friday, the UN nuclear agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution, put forward by Britain, France and Germany, to push for intrusive inspections of two Iranian nuclear sites that the trio claims may have been used for undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s.

Succumbing to Washington’s pressure, the three European countries, parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have so far failed to honor their commitments under a landmark agreement and offset the impacts of US sanctions, which were re-imposed on Iran following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

This is while Tehran has rejected the allegations of non-cooperation with the IAEA, insisting that it is prepared to resolve potentially outstanding differences with the IAEA.

