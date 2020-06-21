CBI governor Hemmati says Iraq 'good opportunity' for exports

Speaking in a meeting with the CEOs of banks at the venue of CBI late on Sat., he expressed his thanks to bankers in granting suitable livelihood loans and facilities to people whose industrial and production units were severely affected by the novel coronavirus.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hemmati expounded on a comprehensive report on his recent trip to neighboring Iraq and added, “the volume of exported products to Iraq and foreign exchange resources obtained is a good opportunity for the country that should be used optimally.”

With the constructive talks and agreements made with Iraqi counterparts, a major portion of basic goods and commodities as well as medicines will be provided out of this resource, he reiterated.

He further called on CEOs of banks on accelerating and facilitating conditions in the field of granting loans as well as taking practical strategies in line with resolving problems facing people in the country.

